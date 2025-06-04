Police Release Veteran Journalist Without Charge After Arresting Him For Clearing Grass At Roadside …

Spread the love

By A Correspondent

Veteran journalist and Masvingo Mirror consultant Matthew Takaona was released without charge on Tuesday after being detained by police in what many are calling a clear act of intimidation.

His alleged “offense”? Clearing tall grass and shrubs along a dangerous stretch of road near a local school.

Takaona’s arrest sparked immediate concern among press freedom and human rights advocates.

Represented by a team of top human rights lawyers — Advocate Martin Mureri, who is also the MP for Masvingo Urban, Advocate Collen Maboke, and Advocate Grace Bwanya — Takaona was held for several hours before authorities backed down.

According to his legal team, the police initially sought to press charges for conducting the cleanup operation without notifying local councilor Benson Dandira.

“There is absolutely no legal requirement for a citizen to seek permission from a councilor before engaging in a voluntary act of public service,” said the legal team.

“This was clearly an overreach and an attempt to intimidate Mr. Takaona.”

As the situation unfolded, officials from the Environmental Management Agency (EMA) were brought in, potentially to find grounds for environmental violations.

However, the EMA declined to pursue the matter, stating that no legal breach had occurred.

Despite police pressure to submit a written statement before his release — a condition his lawyers strongly objected to — Takaona was eventually let go without charges being filed.

Speaking after his release, Takaona remained defiant and resolute. “I was arrested for showing care for the bad state of the country’s roads and the safety of school kids,” he said. “I will be back on Thursday to continue cutting down grass and shrubs on that stretch of road.”

The incident has drawn sharp criticism from civil society groups, who see the arrest as emblematic of a wider trend of harassment against activists and independent voices in Zimbabwe.

“This is not just about cutting grass,” one observer noted. “It’s about the state using its power to stifle community engagement and suppress dissent.”

Takaona’s experience underscores the difficult environment in which journalists and ordinary citizens operate — where even acts of goodwill can be construed as subversive.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...