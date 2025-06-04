Suspected Government Spooks Raid Masvingo Media Center Offices

Spread the love

By A Correspondent

Masvingo— In a suspected politically motivated break-in, unidentified burglars raided the offices of the Masvingo Media Center—publishers of the fast-growing regional paper Center News—and made off with valuable electronic equipment, including two laptops essential to the newsroom’s operations.

The incident took place on Monday and is being investigated by local police.

According to Editor Godfrey Mtimba, the break-in has dealt a significant blow to the publication’s ability to function effectively. “Our work has been greatly jeopardized by the break-in,” Mtimba said in an interview. “Our staff in all departments are now sharing one laptop, and it’s affecting the operations of the newspaper.”

The stolen equipment, which includes a Microsoft Surface 4 and an HP Nova, is estimated to be worth around US$3,000. A police report has been filed at Masvingo Central Police Station under RRB number 6192358, with investigations currently ongoing.

Mtimba voiced concern over what he described as a “worrying pattern” of intimidation against Center News, particularly in light of its bold reporting on politically sensitive issues in the province. The newspaper has recently published exposés on corruption, human rights abuses, and illegal gold mining activities reportedly linked to ruling party officials.

“We suspect this was not just a random burglary,” Mtimba said. “It’s hard to ignore the timing—this comes after a series of investigative reports that have unsettled some powerful people.”

He also revealed that members of the Center News team have been subjected to surveillance and informal questioning by individuals believed to be affiliated with state security agencies.

Despite the setback, Mtimba emphasized that the paper remains undeterred in its mission. “We will not be silenced. Our duty is to the public, and we will continue to publish without fear or favour,” he affirmed.

The break-in has sparked concern among media freedom advocates and raised fresh questions about the safety of journalists and independent media houses in Zimbabwe.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...