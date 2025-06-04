VP Chiwenga Addresses African Presidents As Soldiers Flood Harare Suburbs

By A Correspondent-Vice President Constantino Chiwenga on Tuesday addressed African Heads of State and Government on the continent’s ongoing battle against cholera, even as the streets of Harare saw an increased presence of army personnel in what authorities claim is a routine military training exercise.

Chiwenga, standing in for President Emmerson Mnangagwa, delivered his speech virtually during an Extraordinary High-Level Meeting focused on the regional response to cholera outbreaks.

In his address, Chiwenga urged African nations to move beyond reactive, crisis-driven responses and instead adopt long-term strategies aimed at eliminating cholera from vulnerable communities across the continent.

“The President encourages the continent to shift from reactive to proactive approaches and act decisively to eradicate cholera once and for all,” Chiwenga said.

But even as the Vice President spoke of regional health concerns, developments back home struck a different tone.

Troops in the Streets

On Tuesday, the Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) announced it would be conducting a three-day military field training exercise in several residential suburbs of Harare.

The operation, which runs from 3 to 6 June, is taking place in Glen View, Glen Norah, Kuwadzana, Dzivarasekwa, Mt Hampden, and Westgate, with notable military movements along Solomon Mujuru Road (formerly Kirkman Road).

In a public notice, Colonel Hlengiwe Dube, the ZNA’s Director of Public Relations, assured citizens that the exercises were standard procedures aimed at maintaining operational readiness.

“The exercise will be conducted during daytime and will not affect the general public’s daily routine. The public is therefore requested not to panic,” read the statement.

Uneasy Parallels with 2017

Despite assurances from the army, the sudden deployment of troops in urban residential areas has triggered anxiety among citizens.

Many still vividly recall the events of November 2017, when military vehicles rolled into Harare under the guise of a routine operation.

Within days, then-President Robert Mugabe was placed under house arrest and eventually resigned, ending his nearly four-decade-long rule.

That operation, led by then-General Constantino Chiwenga, was described by the military as a “non-coup,” but widely recognised as a de facto coup d’état. Today, Chiwenga occupies the second-highest office in government.

The current military mobilisation comes at a time of rising internal tensions within the ruling Zanu PF party, prompting speculation about the political undercurrents behind the drills. While the army maintains that the exercises are purely logistical and apolitical, the timing has led some observers to draw parallels with previous power plays.

Public Reaction and Official Advice

Residents in the affected suburbs have reported unease, with some taking to social media to voice concerns over the symbolism and timing of the drills. Community leaders and civil society groups have called on authorities to provide clearer communication and greater transparency about the scope and nature of the exercises.

In the meantime, the ZNA has urged the public to remain calm, cooperate with military convoys, and channel any inquiries to the army’s Public Relations office at Josiah Magama Tongogara Barracks.

As Chiwenga projects diplomatic calm abroad and soldiers roll through Harare’s western suburbs, Zimbabweans are once again reminded that in their country, political developments are rarely straightforward—and never without consequence.

