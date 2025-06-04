Woman Violently Pulls Husband’s Private Parts

By A Correspondent

A 29-year-old woman from Victoria Falls has been convicted of assaulting her husband in a violent domestic incident that included biting his ear and pulling his private parts.

Blessing Kachenga, a resident of the Mkhosana suburb, was sentenced to six months in prison by the Victoria Falls Magistrates’ Court. However, she will not serve jail time after the court suspended the sentence on two conditions.

Three months of her sentence were suspended for five years on condition of good behaviour. The remaining three months were set aside on the condition that she performs 105 hours of community service at the same court.

According to prosecutor Portia Moyo, the incident occurred in the early hours of May 25, 2025. During a dispute with her husband over an undisclosed issue at their home, Kachenga bit his right ear and pulled his private parts.

The matter was reported to police, leading to her arrest and subsequent prosecution.

