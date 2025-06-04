ZANU PF Gutu East By-election Candidate Endorses Mnangagwa’s 2030 Agenda

Spread the love

By A Correspondent

Gutu – ZANU PF’s candidate for the upcoming Gutu East by-election, Zvarevashe Masvingise, has pledged to prioritize community development and align with President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s 2030 agenda if elected.

Speaking at a campaign rally over the weekend, Masvingise emphasized his commitment to grassroots service delivery.

“We will uphold President Dr. E.D. Mnangagwa’s vision of uncompromising service delivery, ensuring that every village and ward benefits,” he said.

Masvingise is contesting the by-election scheduled for 14 June 2025, and his campaign has centered around improving local infrastructure, access to services, and consolidating ZANU PF’s presence in the constituency.

Meanwhile, ZANU PF Masvingo Provincial Chairman Robson Mavhenyengwa voiced strong optimism about the party’s chances.

“President Mnangagwa should be rest assured that victory is certain here in Gutu. We will bury the opposition on June 14,” Mavhenyengwa declared.

The by-election is being closely watched as a key indicator of ZANU PF’s rural support base ahead of broader national political contests.

Masvingise will battle it out against independent candidate Gift Gonese and NCA representative Zivanai Nzvenga.

Zanu PF Masvingo Provincial chairperson Robson Mavhenyengwa stresses a point during a campaign rally in Gutu East…

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...