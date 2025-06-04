ZANU-PF Suspends Top Chiwenga Ally Amid Rising Factional Tension

By Tinashe Sambiri ZANU-PF’s internal power struggles took a fresh turn this week after the party’s Mashonaland Central provincial leadership issued a prohibition order against prominent businessman and political operative Tafadzwa Musarara, widely viewed as a close ally of Vice President Constantino Chiwenga.

Musarara, who chairs the Grain Millers Association of Zimbabwe (GMAZ) and is a senior figure within the Affirmative Action Group, is accused of sympathizing with a faction of the ruling party opposed to the so-called “2030 agenda” — a slogan increasingly associated with support for President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s extended leadership ambitions.

A letter dated 31 May 2025, signed by the ZANU-PF Mashonaland Central leadership, stated:

> “Pending the outcome of the disciplinary hearing as per the attached Notice, you are hereby directed to stop acting for and/or on behalf of the Party ZANU PF until the matter is finalized.”



The prohibition effectively bars Musarara from performing any official party duties until the conclusion of disciplinary proceedings. The notice, while brief, has triggered widespread speculation about growing friction between rival factions ahead of ZANU-PF’s anticipated leadership realignments.

While Musarara is yet to issue a formal response, insiders say the prohibition order stems not from specific conduct, but rather from Musarara’s perceived alignment with Chiwenga’s camp and his opposition to the extension of Mnangagwa’s rule beyond 2028.

A senior party source, speaking on condition of anonymity, said:

> “Musarara has been vocal in internal circles against the 2030 project. That alone makes him a target. It’s no longer about loyalty to the party — it’s about loyalty to a faction.”



Musarara, a well-known figure in both business and political circles, rose to prominence through his work in the private sector and as a digital mobilizer — leading an influential group of ZANU-PF-aligned social media activists known as “varakashi”.

However, in recent months, his visibility within official party events has waned, and his social media footprint has shifted toward issues of economic empowerment, often skirting party propaganda themes — further fuelling suspicion of ideological divergence.

