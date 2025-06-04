Zanu PF’s Matutu Issued with Arrest Warrant

By A Correspondent | ZimEye | Harare magistrate Winfridah Tiyatara has issued a warrant for the arrest of former Zanu PF youth leader Lewis Matutu after he failed to appear in court for his fraud trial.

Matutu stands accused of defrauding a mining company, Shisib Investments, of US$150,000 by allegedly stealing shares from the company.

He faces charges alongside four co-defendants: Blessing Kusangaya, Tafadzwa Kusangaya, Muzimba Muhamba, and Chisakwa Muhamba.

The State alleges that the group collaborated to prepare fraudulent annual returns dated April 30, 2018, which included forged signatures.

These falsified documents were intended to alter the shareholding structure of Shisib Investments, unlawfully designating the accused as majority shareholders.

As a result of these actions, the complainant, Sibanda, was deprived of US$150,000, and none of the funds have been recovered. The State’s claims indicate that in 2018, Matutu and his accomplices concocted a scheme to illegally acquire shares in the mining company.

They allegedly backdated annual returns for the years 2014, 2016, 2017, and 2018, forging the signatures of both the complainant and Lyton Shumba, falsely claiming these individuals had signed off on the returns, listing the complainant as director and Shumba as secretary.

“The returns were filed at the Registrar of Companies, presenting false information regarding changes in shareholding and directorship of Shisib Investments. This act falsely indicated that the accused had allotted themselves shares in the company, thereby establishing themselves as the majority shareholders,” the prosecution asserted.

The scheme reportedly came to light on September 30, 2024, when the complainant was informed by the Department of Parks and Wildlife that the accused had instructed the agency to suspend all mining operations.

They allegedly claimed to be shareholders who had agreed to sell the mining claim, prompting the department to request a meeting with representatives from Shisib Investments.

Furthermore, utilising the illegally acquired shares, the accused attended an Annual General Meeting (AGM) on November 19, 2024, during which they removed the complainant from his directorship and resolved to change the company’s registered address.

As a direct consequence of the accused’s actions, the complainant suffered significant financial prejudice amounting to US$150,000, with no recovery of the lost funds, according to the State’s allegations.-ZimEye

