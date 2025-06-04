Zim Man Held In UK Prison On False Terrorism Charges

UK — William Chinyanga, a Zimbabwean national based in the United Kingdom, was convicted on false charges of inciting terrorism. His case was compromised by his solicitor, Madeleine Corr—criticized by a judge for “riding two horses”, who blocked key witnesses and relied on the opinion of name-change scammer Hopewell Chin’ono. Chin’ono is also accused of compromising the political career of Chinyanga’s cousin, Hon. Job Sikhala.

Below is Chinyanga’s message to Zimbabweans and the world, dated 03 June 2025.

Full Statement:

Dear Zimbabweans,

My life is in danger. Please help me.

I have been denied release from prison on the grounds that I am still considered a threat to ZANU PF. This is because:

(i) I appealed against my conviction. However, I lost my appeal not on merit, but because the prison security and police deliberately withheld crucial appeal documents, including witness statements that had been requested by the appeal judge. Without these, the judge ruled against me.

It was my democratic right to appeal—it is not a crime. But the system tried to blackmail me into admitting that I am a terrorist, which I am not.

(ii) I was enrolled in a prison programme on extremism, called ERG, under the HII framework. I completed 90% of it, but during the process I suffered from depression after the police and prison security confiscated my letters addressed to my lawyer and to the Home Office. These letters explained why I must not be deported. To me, deportation is a death sentence—I would be executed by the ZANU PF regime.

The plan worked in their favour. Now they are saying I will not be released because I failed to complete the HII programme—ignoring the fact that it was the police and prison security who disrupted my participation. Isn’t it clear that they sabotaged my progress to manufacture a reason to keep me in prison?

ACTION NEEDED:

I am asking you to urgently find a criminal lawyer to sue the prison security on my behalf. I appeal to you to form a delegation to meet the Prime Minister Keir Starmer and demand an end to my unlawful imprisonment and stop my deportation.

Note: ZANU PF is working in the background with elements of the UK government through deals involving lithium and diamonds. President Mnangagwa now enjoys free access to Britain despite his regime’s record of gross human rights abuses in Zimbabwe.

— William Chinyanga

