18 Year Old Domboshava Teen in Hot Soup for stealing from VP Chiwenga’s Wife

By A Correspondent | ZimEye| An 18-year-old man from Domboshawa has been convicted for stealing cellphones valued at US$15,000 from the shop owned by Vice President Constantino Chiwenga’s wife, Miniyothabo, located in Borrowdale.

Succes Mukaro was found guilty of unlawful entry by Harare magistrate Ethel Chichera after admitting to the charges.

He is expected to receive his sentencing this Friday.

The theft took place on May 31, around 3:00 PM. At the time, Ossie Shone, a supervisor at Miniyothabo’s shop, had just finished his shift and departed without securing the premises properly, taking the keys with him.

That same afternoon, Mukaro broke through the front glass display, creating a hole large enough for him to enter the shop. Once inside, he stole cellphones worth US$16,915 before making his escape.

On June 3, 2023, police detectives received a tip-off regarding stolen cellphones being sold at Ximex Mall. They were able to recover some of the stolen phones from an individual named Blesses Luciano, who revealed that he had purchased the devices from Isaac Craig Chaza on June 1.

Detectives successfully retrieved additional stolen cellphones from Chaza by posing as potential buyers. Chaza and an accomplice, Steve Makangira, then led the detectives to Mukaro, who was arrested alongside his brother Jason Moyo. Mukaro was found in possession of more stolen cellphones.

Further investigations at Mukaro’s residence in Domboshawa yielded more stolen property, and his fingerprints were found to match those collected at the crime scene.-ZimEye

