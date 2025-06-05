Blow To Mnangagwa As Edgar Lungu Dies

Spread the love

South Africa— Zambia’s former President Edgar Chagwa Lungu, a close ally of Zimbabwe’s ruling Zanu PF party and a prominent figure in the network of former liberation movements in Southern Africa, has died at the age of 68, his party, the Patriotic Front (PF), has confirmed.

In a statement released late Wednesday, the PF said Lungu had “been receiving specialized treatment in South Africa” for an undisclosed illness. The party mourned the passing of a man it described as a “statesman, patriot and servant of the people.”

Lungu served as Zambia’s sixth president from 2015 to 2021, after assuming office following the death of Michael Sata. He presided over a turbulent period marked by rising debt, an economic downturn, and growing authoritarian tendencies, including a crackdown on dissent and independent media. Despite these challenges, he remained a revered figure among fellow regional leaders, especially those within the former liberation movements.

His close relationship with Zimbabwe’s President Emmerson Mnangagwa and the broader Zanu PF elite was no secret. He often expressed admiration for Zimbabwe’s “revolutionary resilience” and maintained warm ties with the Southern African Development Community (SADC)’s regional bloc of former liberation movements — including South Africa’s ANC, Mozambique’s Frelimo, and Namibia’s Swapo.

During his presidency, Lungu was a consistent voice in support of Mnangagwa, both during and after the 2017 coup that ousted long-time Zimbabwean ruler Robert Mugabe. Lungu was one of the first leaders to endorse Mnangagwa’s legitimacy and was seen as a regional bulwark against Western criticism of Zanu PF’s human rights abuses and disputed electoral processes.

But Lungu’s own rule was marred by accusations of authoritarianism. He oversaw the arrest of opposition figures, the militarization of state institutions, and controversial constitutional amendments aimed at extending his grip on power. His 2021 re-election bid was marked by growing public dissatisfaction, culminating in a decisive loss to opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema.

On the eve of the 2021 election results announcement, Lungu infamously shut down the internet — a move widely condemned by rights groups. His final public call as president, on 13 August 2021, was recorded in a conversation with ZimEye urging him to avoid plunging the country into post-election violence.

After conceding defeat, Lungu briefly stepped back from politics but re-emerged in late 2023 with subtle hints of a political comeback — sparking tensions within the PF and fears of renewed political instability.

Though controversial at home, Lungu continued to enjoy a degree of respect among former liberation movement leaders. His passing is likely to be felt deeply within that political fraternity, particularly in Harare, where Mnangagwa regarded him as both a comrade and regional ally.

Lungu is survived by his wife Esther and their children. Details of his funeral arrangements are yet to be announced.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...