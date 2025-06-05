Bulawayo Cracks Down on Illegal Street Trading, Warns of Fines and Confiscation

By Tinashe Sambiri

The City of Bulawayo has vowed to clamp down on unregistered vendors and other informal traders operating illegally within the Central Business District (CBD), citing a need to restore order, cleanliness, and compliance with city by-laws.

In a public notice issued on Monday, Town Clerk Christopher Dube made it clear that illegal vending, roadside car washing, vehicle repairs, and unregulated deliveries must come to an immediate halt. He emphasized that enforcement teams will begin removing unauthorized trading stalls and confiscating goods from those violating city regulations.

“The city is conducting an operation to remove unauthorized activities and restore order and cleanliness,” said Dube. “We are urging all informal traders and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) to comply with existing by-laws and make use of designated trading areas.”

Dube pointed to officially designated informal trading sites such as Egodini Informal Trading and Bhakats Site, adding that traders seeking proper registration and assistance should visit the Dugmore Informal Trading offices.

He also highlighted recent legal reforms that have tightened controls on certain informal practices within the CBD. “Under Statutory Instrument 220 of 2023, push carts are banned in certain areas of the CBD,” Dube noted. “Anyone found violating these provisions will be penalised under the law.”

The move is part of a broader effort by the city to reduce congestion, improve sanitation, and promote fair business practices. While the operation is likely to affect hundreds of informal traders, city officials maintain that proper support structures are in place to help those willing to regularize their operations.

