Chelsea Seal £30M Signing of Liam Delap from Ipswich Town

Spread the love

Sports Correspondent

London, June 4, 2025 – Chelsea Football Club have officially announced the signing of young striker Liam Delap from Ipswich Town in a deal worth £30 million. The promising 22-year-old forward has penned a six-year contract that will keep him at Stamford Bridge until June 2031.

Delap, who impressed with a standout season at Ipswich, becomes Chelsea’s first major signing of the summer transfer window. He will wear the iconic number 9 shirt, a jersey historically associated with some of the club’s most notable strikers.

Chelsea’s interest in Delap intensified following his consistent goal-scoring performances and physical presence in the Championship. The Blues believe the England U21 international has the potential to thrive at the highest level and bolster their attacking options under manager Enzo Maresca.

Club sources have praised Delap’s work ethic, technical ability, and hunger to prove himself on the Premier League stage. His arrival is expected to add depth and competition up front as Chelsea aim to return to top-four contention next season.

Delap will join pre-season training in July and is expected to be part of Chelsea’s summer tour squad. Fans will be eager to see whether the new number 9 can finally break the long-running “striker curse” at Stamford Bridge and become a reliable goal scorer for the West London giants.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...