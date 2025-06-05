Elon Musk Calls for Trump’s Impeachment Amid Explosive Epstein Allegations

Washington, D.C. — June 5, 2025

By A Correspondent | ZimEye | Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk has ignited a political firestorm by publicly calling for the impeachment of U.S. President Donald Trump, amid escalating tensions between the two high-profile figures.

The tech mogul took to X (formerly Twitter) to make a series of explosive statements, directly accusing Trump of being implicated in the Jeffrey Epstein files. According to Musk, this is the real reason why the documents have not been fully released to the public.

“Time to drop the really big bomb: @realDonaldTrump is in the Epstein files. That is the real reason they have not been made public. Have a nice day, DJT!” Musk posted on X. He followed up with, “Mark this post for the future. The truth will come out.”

These statements came shortly after reports surfaced that President Trump allegedly threatened to cancel Elon Musk’s U.S. government contracts, escalating what had previously been a simmering feud into a full-blown public and political confrontation.

In a highlighted repost from political commentator Ian Miles Cheong, Musk responded with a blunt “Yes” when Cheong posed the question of who would win in a clash between the President and the billionaire. The thread went even further, with Cheong suggesting Trump should be impeached and replaced by Senator JD Vance — a sentiment Musk did not oppose.

Musk’s comments are gaining massive traction online, with millions of views and tens of thousands of interactions within hours. If verified, the claim about Trump being named in the Epstein documents could have profound implications for the presidency and ongoing investigations into Epstein’s extensive web of influence.

At the time of reporting, neither the White House nor Donald Trump has issued an official response to Musk’s accusations.

This is a developing story.

