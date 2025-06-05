Government Vows to Dismantle ‘S*x-for-Marks’ Scandals at Universities…

Spread the love

By A Correspondent

The Zimbabwean government has unveiled what it touts as a major step toward ending sexual harassment in institutions of higher learning, but critics are already questioning whether the Model and Benchmarking Policy on Anti-Sexual Harassment for Higher and Tertiary Education Institutions will deliver real change—or simply remain a symbolic gesture.

At the official launch, Higher and Tertiary Education Minister Dr. Frederick Shava condemned sexual harassment in academia as a “gross violation of human rights” that strips away academic freedom and personal safety.

“It is deeply troubling and entirely unacceptable that spaces designed for intellectual freedom and personal growth have become environments of intimidation and harm,” said Minister Shava in Harare on Wednesday.

“Toxic environments create a climate of fear, silence and exclusion, particularly affecting women, girls and other vulnerable groups.”

He added that the policy is meant to empower victims and dismantle the culture of silence that has allowed perpetrators to thrive with impunity.

“Many individuals are forced into silence, paralysed by the fear of reprisals and overwhelmed by societal stigma,” Shava noted, arguing that this new policy is both urgent and necessary.

However, civil society actors and student leaders are already voicing concern that without enforcement mechanisms, independent reporting systems, and accountability at the institutional level, the policy risks being “a nicely worded document with no bite.”

“We’ve seen policies before that sound good on paper but are never implemented in practice,” said a university student leader who requested anonymity. “What happens when the accused is a powerful lecturer or administrator? Will survivors be protected or punished for speaking out?”

Women’s rights organisations echoed similar concerns, pointing to long-standing challenges around reporting abuse in Zimbabwe’s tertiary institutions—including victim-blaming, weak disciplinary systems, and a lack of psychological support services.

“There’s no clarity on how complaints will be handled independently of university politics,” said a spokesperson for a gender justice NGO. “A policy without an enforcement mechanism is a smokescreen, not a solution.”

As it stands, the policy’s success will depend not on its wording but on its implementation, institutional commitment, and political will. Without those pillars, observers warn, the policy may join a long list of government pronouncements that raise hope but deliver little.

In the meantime, students, especially young women, remain vulnerable in environments meant to nurture—not violate—their futures.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...