Help Save Chinyanga From Being Killed By Mnangagwa

By A Correspondent-Hi, my name is Andrinah and I am fundraising for william chinyanga.

This is an urgent appeal for help to pay for legal assistance to save William from deportation to Zimbabwe, where he is certain to face brutal persecution and even death.

William has been an activist and advocate for human rights for over 30 years and became a refugee in the UK after fleeing Zimbabwe in 2002. He is a science lecturer and teacher with refugee status and leave to remain in the UK.

He is a prominent political opponent of the ruling ZANU-PF regime, drawing attention to human rights abuses and corruption within the Zimbabwean government. He is a family man of good character and has lived and worked in the UK peacefully.

His daughter suffers from a mental health illness that requires 24-hour support, and the stress of William’s legal battle has taken a severe toll on his family for over four years.

Earlier this week, Chinyanga, a Zimbabwean national based in the United Kingdom, wrote a letter raising alarm that he is not safe if deported from the UK.

He was convicted on false charges of inciting terrorism after his solicitor, Madeleine Corr—who was slammed by a judge for “riding two horses”—blocked his key witnesses and followed the opinion of name-change scammer Hopewell Chin’ono. Chin’ono also compromised the career of William’s cousin, Hon. Job Sikhala.

Below is his address to Zimbabweans and the world, issued on 03 June 2025:

Full Text:

Dear Zimbabweans,

My life is in danger. Please help me.

I have been denied release from prison on the grounds that I am still a “danger” to ZANU-PF.

(i) The reason I appealed against the conviction: In the background, I lost my appeal because the prison security and police withheld my appeal documents—including witness statements that had been requested by the appeal judge.Without these, the judge made a decision.

It was my democratic right to appeal; it is not a crime. The system wanted to blackmail me into admitting I am a terrorist, which I am not.

(ii) The prison enrolled me in a programming course about extremism called ERG, in the form of HII, which I completed 90%. I fell into depression during the process when the police and prison security confiscated my letters to the lawyer and the Home Office—letters that explained why I should not be deported.

(To me, deportation means execution by the ZANU-PF government.)

Because of this, the plan by the police and prison security worked, and now they say I will not be released because I did not complete HII. (Despite the fact that I was actively participating until the same people disrupted me, giving them a reason to justify keeping me in prison.)

ACTION REQUESTED:

i) I want you to find a criminal lawyer to sue the prison security on my behalf.

ii) I want you to approach the Prime Minister as a delegation to stop my deportation and challenge the illegal imprisonment I am being subjected to.

Note: ZANU-PF is operating in the background with the UK government on lithium and diamond deals. Mnangagwa now has free access to Britain, despite the human rights abuses he has committed in Zimbabwe.

Chinyanga

https://www.gofundme.com/f/stop-illegal-deportation-of-william-chinyanga-to-zimbabwe

