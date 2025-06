HH mourns ECL

Spread the love

IT IS WITH DEEP SORROW AND A HEAVY HEART THAT WE HAVE BEEN INFORMED BY HIS FAMILY, OF THE PASSING ON, OF THE SIXTH PRESIDENT OF THE REPUBLIC OF ZAMBIA, HIS EXCELLENCY MR. EDGAR CHAGWA LUNGU.

WE THEREFORE WISH TO OFFICIALLY INFORM THE NATION OF THIS SAD DEVELOPMENT AND EXTEND OUR HEARTFELT CONDOLENCES TO HIS WIDOW, THE SIXTH FIRST LADY, MADAM ESTHER LUNGU, THE ENTIRE LUNGU FAMILY, THE PATRIOTIC FRONT PARTY, AND THE PEOPLE OF ZAMBIA.

AS ZAMBIANS, AFRICANS, AND MORE SO AS CHRISTIANS, THIS MOMENT CALLS FOR SOLEMNITY, UNITY, LOVE AND COMPASSION.

AT SUCH TIMES WE MUST MOURN TOGETHER AS ONE PEOPLE, ABOVE POLITICAL AFFILIATION OR PERSONAL CONVICTION, AS WE HONOUR THE LIFE OF A MAN WHO ONCE HELD THE HIGHEST OFFICE IN OUR LAND.

IN THE SPIRIT OF PATRIOTISM AND NATIONAL SOLIDARITY, WE URGE ALL CITIZENS TO OFFER SUPPORT AND RESPECT TO THE BEREAVED FAMILY, AND TO UPHOLD THE VALUES OF PEACE, DIGNITY, AND TOGETHERNESS THAT DEFINE US AS ZAMBIANS.

ORIGINAL SIGNED,

HAKAINDE HICHILEMA

PRESIDENT OF THE REPUBLIC OF ZAMBIA

The late former Zambian President Edgar Chagwa Lungu

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...