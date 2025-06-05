How Mnangagwa Has Reduced University Graduates to Beggars: Young Lady Appeals for Financial Help from Chivayo

By A Correspondent

A young Zimbabwean woman, Ratidzai Mlambo, has taken to social media to appeal for financial help from controversial businessman and ZANU PF official, Wicknell Chivayo, in a heartfelt message that has sparked conversation about the dire economic conditions facing educated youth in Zimbabwe.

In her public Facebook plea posted on Monday, Ratidzai paints a grim picture of her struggle to survive despite having a university degree. She attributes her situation to a failed system that has left graduates like herself resorting to street vending and begging to pursue their dreams.

Ratidzai, who sells jewellery on the streets of Mutare, shared her aspirations of expanding her business and someday sourcing products from China, just as many other Zimbabwean entrepreneurs do.

She humbly requested assistance with capital, shelter, and transport, while stressing that she is not a celebrity or public figure—just an ordinary citizen trying to make a living.

Below is her full unedited letter to Chivayo:

“Makadii munhu waMwari Sir Wicknell vakachenesa chitendero cheMapostori, Madzibaba Chivayo. Ini zita ndinoitwa Ratidzai Mlambo (Mai Malandu).

Ndino kumbirawo tsitsi dzenyu. Ndiri kutsvagawo rubatsiro rwemari yekuwandudza business rangu reJewelry, pekugara, nemota yekushandisa kuita business.

I am a young lady ndoita zvekutengesa tengesa jewelry mu street maMutare ndichingofamba. So my passion or my dream is kunohodhawo kuChina sezvindinoona vamwe vachiita, and then I open a vibrant wholesale and retail shop in Mutare.

Ndakazvitanga 2010 zvekutengesa jewelry ndichiri kuUZ ndichiita degree rangu. So ndinoshuwirawo kuenda mberi. Zvemba nemota zvinenge zvave kwamuri henyu, asi chero chamungade kundibatsirawo nacho … handina chandinosarudza kuti ingava marii yamunoda kundibatsirawo nayo… chero zvinenge zvareva mweya kwamuri. Ndingoriwo munhuwo zvake handisi kana celebrity renyika.

Ndinotarisirawo mhinduro yenyu nyoro Baba vangu, sekupihwa kwamuchangoitwawo nengirozi dzenyu. Mazvita 🙏🏽”

Ratidzai’s plea has resonated with many Zimbabweans who see her story as symbolic of the struggles of a generation of graduates forced to hustle informally despite their qualifications. It comes amid rising public criticism of the government’s failure to create jobs or meaningful opportunities for the youth, even as the economy continues to decline under President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s leadership.

Her appeal adds to growing calls for structural reform and renewed investment in education, job creation, and youth empowerment—issues that remain largely unmet in Zimbabwe’s current socio-political climate.

