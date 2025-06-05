Just In : Edgar Lungu Dies

OFFICIAL STATEMENT FROM THE PATRIOTIC FRONT ON THE DEMISE OF ZAMBIA’S SIXTH PRESIDENT, DR. EDGAR CHAGWA LUNGU

Thursday, 5th June 2025

Sixth President of the Republic of Zambia, Dr. Edgar chagwa Lungu has passed on.

The former President, who has been receiving specialized treatment in South Africa, died today on Thursday, 5th June 2025 at Mediclinic Medforum Hospital in Pretoria, South Africa.

Chawama Member of Parliament and daughter to Dr. Lungu, Hon.Tasila Lungu-Mwansa confirmed the sad development.

And lawyer to the family, Hon. Makebi Zulu confirmed the sad development but stated that members of the family were in the process of being informed.

President Edgar Lungu served as Zambia’s Sixth Republican President from 26th January 2015 to August 24th , 2021.

Details and funeral arrangements will be communicated later.

Issued by;

Hon. Given Lubinda

Acting President

Patriotic Front

President Lungu’s last phonecall while President of Zambia on 13 Aug 2021, was done by the ZimEye news network to discourage him from violence after switching off the internet before announcement of election results.

