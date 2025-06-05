Mafume Donates Fuel to Warriors Fans Ahead of COSAFA Clash with South Africa

Sports Correspondent

Harare, Zimbabwe – City of Harare Mayor Jacob Mafume has extended support to Zimbabwean football supporters by donating fuel to fans planning to travel to Bloemfontein, South Africa, for the ongoing COSAFA Championship, which runs until 15 June.

The gesture was confirmed during a meeting held at Town House on Tuesday between Mayor Mafume and the leadership of the Zimbabwe Supporters Association. The delegation was led by organising secretary Chris ‘Romario’ Musekiwa, alongside Vice President Adomsi Makosi and members Richard ‘CheMhofela’ Sande, Fungai ‘Sokostina’ Gumbu, Nyarai Munetsi, and Austin Charumbira.

The discussions centred around the broader development of football in Harare, focusing on improving infrastructure and encouraging grassroots participation across communities.

In addition to the fuel donation, Mafume pledged further support by offering to assist with accommodation expenses for the travelling fans, pending the acquisition of sponsorship partnerships.

The fans are currently making final arrangements and are in search of a suitable coach to transport them across the border. Their journey is aimed at backing the Warriors in a key COSAFA fixture against host nation South Africa, scheduled for this Saturday at 3 p.m.

This important clash follows Zimbabwe’s goalless draw against Mauritius in their tournament opener on Wednesday. The fans’ presence in Bloemfontein is expected to boost morale as the Warriors aim for a strong showing in the regional competition.

