SA CFO Grilled Over Citizenship

ZimEye
video loading below…
Patriotic Alliance MP Ashley Sauls grilled the Zimbabwean-born CFO of Sefako Makgatho Health Sciences University, Mr Enimos Manyawi, asking whether he considers himself South African or Zimbabwean. pic.twitter.com/cDMAFfwmir
— MDN NEWS (@MDNnewss) June 4, 2025
Patriotic Alliance MP Ashley Sauls grilled the Zimbabwean-born CFO of Sefako Makgatho Health Sciences University, Mr Enimos Manyawi, asking whether he considers himself South African or Zimbabwean. pic.twitter.com/cDMAFfwmir