Top Zimbabwean Gospel Musician Dies

By A Correspondent

Renowned Bulawayo-based gospel artist Pastor Barak, born Siphethangani Sibanda, passed away on Wednesday, leaving the local music community in mourning.

The cause of his death has not yet been confirmed.

Pastor Barak made a lasting impact on the gospel music scene with popular tracks such as Wavuma, Bayashada, and Qina, which topped local gospel charts and earned him a devoted following.

Mourners are currently gathered at his family home, located at 91 Percy Avenue in Hillside, Bulawayo, to pay their respects.

