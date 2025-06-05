Tsenengamu Dismisses Coup Rumours, Defends Chiwenga’s Loyalty to Mnangagwa

By A Correspondent| Former Zanu PF Youth League Commissar, Godfrey Tsenengamu, has poured cold water on growing speculation of a possible coup in Zimbabwe, firmly defending Vice President Constantino Chiwenga’s loyalty to President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

In a strongly worded post on social media platform X, Tsenengamu labeled coup talk as baseless and misleading, urging Zimbabweans to focus on more pressing national issues instead of entertaining what he called “fiction.”

“This should sink into the minds of those who hate the truth,” Tsenengamu posted. “General Chiwenga is an innocent man who would never consider removing Mnangagwa from State House by any means. He has unwavering loyalty to Mnangagwa and is far too junior to plot against him.”

Tsenengamu called on critics and skeptics to reflect on the historical context of the two leaders’ political careers, noting that when Zimbabwe gained independence in 1980, Mnangagwa was already a senior figure, serving as Minister of State Security and handling critical national matters. In contrast, Chiwenga was a junior figure in the Zimbabwe National Army at the time.

“Consider their positions at independence,” he wrote. “Where was General Chiwenga in the Zimbabwe National Army? Meanwhile, Mnangagwa was already the Minister of State Security, handling sensitive national security issues in a newly independent country.”

His comments come amid mounting speculation in political circles and on social media over growing tensions within the ruling Zanu PF party, particularly between Mnangagwa and Chiwenga, who led the 2017 military intervention that ousted long-time ruler Robert Mugabe and paved the way for Mnangagwa’s rise to power.

Despite these persistent rumours, there has been no official indication of discord between the two men. However, analysts have suggested that subtle positioning by Chiwenga’s allies and frustrations over the stalled power rotation could be feeding speculation of a second military intervention.

Tsenengamu, once a fierce critic of the ruling party before attempting to reposition himself as a voice of conscience within and beyond Zanu PF, said such speculation is unhelpful and detracts from the nation’s real challenges.

“Reflecting on this should put things into perspective,” he concluded. “Focus on more pressing issues in your daily lives. Zvekuti coup haaaa, ndezvimwe izvo, hazviko [That coup talk? That’s something else—it’s not happening].”

