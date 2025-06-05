UK-Based Zim DJ In Sudden Death

Spread the love

By Showbiz Reporter – A well known UK based Zimbabwean DJ and music promoter, DJ Kay Cie has died.

Real name Kudzaishe Chipadza, Kay Cie died unexpectedly in the early hours of Monday at a hotel in Birmingham, leaving friends, fans, and industry colleagues in deep shock.

A respected figure in the UK-Zimbabwe entertainment scene since 2008, DJ Kay Cie was renowned for his infectious energy, charisma on the microphone, and passion for music promotion.

He was most recently seen as the MC at the 2025 edition of the Southern African Music Arts (SAMA) Festival in Leicester.

Tributes have poured in from across the diaspora. Fellow entertainer DJ Mel wrote, “Sad day in the music industry. RIP bro #KayCie.” King Alfred echoed the sentiment: “Just woke up to hear this sad news. We’ve lost one of our own. Rest in peace, bro, till we meet again.”

MC Sebhelebhe was visibly heartbroken: “We spoke on Sunday and you wished me a speedy recovery. Ko now, what’s this bro? Rest in peace, Kay Cie. Number 1 MC.”

Another promoter, Lloyd Lloyd, added: “He might have had his flaws like all of us, but he was the greatest MC in our community. REST EASY, my general. You will be missed.”

Belinda Magejo, reflecting on their friendship, shared: “Go well, sahwira. The industry won’t be the same without you. You had a big presence and always brought the vibe. Our last laughs were at SAMA Festival. Thank you for the memories—and the drinks. It’s a good night, sahwira. We shall miss you dearly.”

DJ Kay Cie’s legacy will live on in the hearts of many who danced to his beat.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...