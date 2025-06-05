Warrant Of Arrest For Former Zanu PF Youth Leader

Tinashe Sambiri -There are no permanent friends in Zanu PF — a reality that continues to manifest itself in Zimbabwe’s ever-shifting political terrain. The latest to fall from grace is former Zanu PF youth leader, Lewis Matutu, who now finds himself on the wrong side of the law.

A warrant of arrest has been issued for Matutu after he failed to appear before the court. The order was granted by Harare provincial magistrate Winfilda Tiatara, marking yet another chapter in the political drama surrounding former high-ranking party officials.

Matutu, once a vocal and influential figure within the ruling party’s youth league, was known for his bold rhetoric and public denunciations of alleged corruption within his own party. His controversial stance often placed him at odds with fellow Zanu PF members, contributing to his eventual sidelining from the political spotlight.

While the reasons for his court appearance have not been disclosed, his failure to attend proceedings signals a further unraveling of his once-prominent public image. Legal experts note that the warrant empowers law enforcement to take him into custody and present him before the court for further proceedings.

This development underscores the unpredictable nature of Zimbabwean politics, where today’s allies can become tomorrow’s fugitives. As Matutu navigates this latest legal trouble, the message is clear: in Zanu PF, power is temporary — and accountability, though selective, can arrive without warning.

