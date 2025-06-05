When Man’s Best Friend Turns Deadly: Time to Ban Pitbulls in Zimbabwe

By Prosper Tiringindi, Human Rights Defender

They say a dog is man’s best friend. But what happens when that friend turns into a deadly enemy?

The breed commonly known as the pit bull has its roots in 19th-century England, Ireland, and Scotland. It was bred by crossing bulldogs and terriers to combine strength, tenacity, and speed. These dogs were originally used for blood sports like bull-baiting and later dog fighting. Over time, the breed evolved, and several types emerged under the umbrella of the “pit bull,” including the American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Staffordshire Bull Terrier, and American Bully.

Despite their loyal and affectionate behavior in certain environments, these dogs have a well-documented history of aggression, particularly when not properly trained or restrained. Around the world, they have been involved in numerous attacks on both children and adults, many of which have resulted in permanent injury or death.

Here in Zimbabwe, we are now mourning a life lost.

Just days ago, in Harare, a man tragically died after being viciously attacked by a pit bull. Eyewitnesses described the scene as horrific — the victim, helpless and mauled to death in a matter of minutes. No warning, no provocation. This is not just a freak accident; it’s a deadly symptom of ignoring public safety in favor of prestige pet ownership.

As a human rights defender, I have spent years fighting for the safety and dignity of every Zimbabwean. And I believe this includes protection from preventable harm — such as fatal dog attacks. We cannot continue to allow dangerous animals like pit bulls to roam in our communities unchecked.

I therefore call on the Government of Zimbabwe, Parliament, and relevant ministries to take urgent action: ban the ownership and importation of pit bull breeds nationwide. This is not a matter of punishing pet owners, but of prioritizing public safety.

Other countries have already taken action. The United Kingdom, for example, has placed strict bans and regulations on pit bulls. Closer to home, some African nations are following suit. Zimbabwe must not wait until more lives are lost before it acts.

Let us not wait for another tragic headline. Let this most recent death in Harare be the last. It’s time to ban pit bulls in Zimbabwe — permanently.

Sincerely,

Prosper Tiringindi

Human Rights Defender

