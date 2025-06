Chief Ndube of lnsiza has died

Chief Ndube of lnsiza has died.

She was 40.

Born Nonhlanhla Sibanda, she was installed as Chief Ndube in 2007 after the death of her father Andrew Sibanda in 2001.

Acting director of Local government Mr Jusa Zachariah confirmed the demise of the traditional leader.

