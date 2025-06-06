Lamine Yamal Shines as Spain Edge France 5-4 in Nations League Thriller

Sports Correspondent

Spain delivered a captivating 5‑4 win over France in the Nations League semifinal, driven by a sensational performance from 17‑year‑old Lamine Yamal.

Despite early dominance from France, Spain struck first. Nico Williams opened the scoring in the 22nd minute, followed by a composed finish from Mikel Merino just three minutes later, giving Spain a commanding 2‑0 lead at half‑time.

The narrative shifted in the second half when Yamal entered the spotlight. In the 54th minute, he calmly converted a penalty — becoming the youngest goalscorer in a Nations League semifinal at 17. Just four minutes later, Pedri added another, and Yamal struck again in the 67th minute, extending Spain’s lead to an astonishing 5‑0.

France responded with intensity. Kylian Mbappé pulled one back from the penalty spot in the 59th minute, Rayan Cherki unleashed a stunning volley in the 79th minute, and Spain’s lead was further cut when Dani Vivian scored an own goal in the 84th. Even Randal Kolo Muani found the net in stoppage time to make it 5‑4, but Spain held on.

Yamal’s two-goal brace not only made history but also reaffirmed his status as one of football’s brightest prospects. Spain now advances to the final, while fans buzz over the extraordinary talent of this 17‑year‑old sensation.

