Liverpool Retain Zimbabwean Duo for 2025/26 Season

By Sports Correspondent

Liverpool Football Club has confirmed the retention of two promising Zimbabwean talents, Isaac Mabaya and Trey Nyoni, for the upcoming 2025/26 season. Both players have shown significant potential and have been integral to the club’s development.

Isaac Mabaya, 20, made his senior debut for Liverpool in February 2025 during the FA Cup fourth-round match against Plymouth Argyle. Although he has primarily featured for the U21s, his breakthrough moment showcases his capabilities and dedication. Mabaya’s progress will be closely watched as he looks to cement his place in the senior squad.

Trey Nyoni, who signed a new contract in October 2024, has already made a notable impact. He made his full debut for Liverpool in the Carabao Cup quarter-final against Southampton in December. Under both Arne Slot and former coach Jürgen Klopp, Nyoni has earned several squad appearances, demonstrating his versatility and talent as a midfielder.

Both players were not among the seven academy players released by Liverpool, ensuring they will continue to develop their skills and contribute to the club’s future success. With their retention, Liverpool fans can look forward to seeing these talented young players grow and potentially make significant contributions to the first team.

