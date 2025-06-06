Man (24) Hits Lover (42) with Iron Bar

Spread the love

By A Correspondent

Harare, Zimbabwe — A 24-year-old man has been convicted of physical abuse under the Domestic Violence Act by the Harare Magistrates’ Court after violently assaulting his 42-year-old girlfriend during a domestic dispute.

The incident occurred on 12 May 2025, when the man returned home intoxicated and was confronted by the victim over a light bulb found in his pocket. The altercation quickly escalated, and the offender struck the woman once in the face with an iron bar, inflicting serious injuries.

Following a full trial, the offender was sentenced to 16 months imprisonment, with 4 months suspended on condition of good behavior for five years, leaving him with an effective 12-month jail term.

In response to the case, the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ) urged the public to reject violence in all its forms, encouraging individuals to seek peaceful conflict resolution or engage third-party mediation to handle disputes in relationships.

This case highlights the ongoing scourge of domestic violence in Zimbabwe and the legal system’s firm stance against it, regardless of age or gender dynamics.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...