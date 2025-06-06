Mnangagwa Bribes War Veterans With $500 000 Cash

By A Correspondent

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has unveiled a controversial US$500,000 cash package for war veterans, raising eyebrows over the timing and motive behind the generous disbursement. The announcement was made on Friday at the City Sports Centre in Harare, where Mnangagwa officiated at the launch of the War Veterans Empowerment Fund.

The move comes amid mounting political tension and growing dissatisfaction within ZANU-PF’s traditional support base. Analysts say the large cash handout is a blatant attempt to secure the loyalty of war veterans ahead of internal party dynamics and possible unrest.

According to ZANU-PF youth supporters present at the launch, the cash payouts are meant to support war veterans in starting businesses and improving their livelihoods. “These empowerment launches haasi kungoisirwa for fun but taking care of those beneficiaries,” one youth said. “Recently Hairdressers for ED were given money to boost their hustles, ladies all over the country benefited from the launch and now they have upgraded their saloons and so on.”

Supporters of the initiative praised Mnangagwa’s leadership, viewing the move as part of a broader economic empowerment strategy. “On Friday the President together with others like Boss Tungwarara launched War Vets empowerment fund where over $500 000 USD in cash will be handed over to the war vets so that they can start businesses and also live a descent lifestyle. Thanks to the leadership, the initiative is very welcome,” another supporter remarked.

However, critics argue that the disbursement is nothing more than political patronage disguised as empowerment. With Zimbabwe’s economy in crisis, public sector wages stagnating, and basic services underfunded, the optics of handing out half a million U.S. dollars in cash are difficult to ignore.

Political analyst Dr. Raymond Masvora commented: “This is not economic empowerment; it’s transactional politics. Mnangagwa is buying allegiance in cash because he knows the ground is shifting. The war veterans are a vital bloc for ZANU-PF, and losing their support could have serious consequences.”

The move has also sparked concern among civil society groups who question the transparency and sustainability of such handouts. With no clear guidelines on fund allocation, monitoring, or repayment, fears of corruption and misuse loom large.

As Zimbabweans grapple with high unemployment and rising inflation, the President’s latest cash-based overture is likely to deepen public skepticism about the government’s priorities — and further fuel the narrative that state resources are being used to secure political survival rather than national recovery.

