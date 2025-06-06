Mnangagwa’s Son-in-Law Hands Over Power

By Sports Reporter-President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s son-in-law and outgoing Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC) board chairperson, Gerald Mlotshwa, has officially stepped down along with his board following the end of their term on May 31.

Mlotshwa, a prominent Harare lawyer, was initially appointed to lead Zimbabwe’s sports regulatory body on May 31, 2019, by then Minister of Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation, Kirsty Coventry. The original board comprised Allen Chiura, Colleen de Jong, Gail Van Jaarsveldt, Karen Mutasa, Nigel Munyati, and Titus Zvomuya, with Eltah Nengomasha later joining as director-general and ex-officio member.

Coventry reappointed Mlotshwa and most of the board members for a second three-year term in 2022, expressing confidence in their leadership. Only Karen Mutasa stepped down during that period.

As Mlotshwa and his team exit, they leave behind a legacy of reform that has shaped both the SRC and the broader landscape of sport administration in Zimbabwe.

Confirming his departure in an interview with Zimpapers Sports Hub, Mlotshwa said the board members would continue to contribute to sport in their personal capacities, as they had done before their appointment.

“I can confirm that my board’s tenure ended on 31st May 2025. We served our second and final term as provided for in the SRC Act,” he said.

“My board and I are grateful for the opportunity to serve the nation, and I’d like to believe we made a meaningful contribution, particularly in strengthening governance across various national sports associations.

“The outgoing SRC board, as was the case even before our appointment, will remain active in the sporting community in one form or another. It’s in our collective blood,” he added.

