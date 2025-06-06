Mnangagwa’s Son-in-Law No Longer Sanyatwe’s Boss

Harare – 6 June 2025

By Farai D Hove | ZimEye | President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s son-in-law, Gerald Mlotshwa, has officially stepped down as chairperson of the Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC), marking the end of his second and final term at the helm of Zimbabwe’s sports regulatory body.

The board’s tenure concluded on 31 May 2025, after serving two consecutive three-year terms. Mlotshwa, a prominent Harare lawyer and son-in-law to the President, was initially appointed on 31 May 2019 by then Minister of Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation, Kirsty Coventry.

The outgoing board also included Allen Chiura, Colleen de Jong, Gail Van Jaarsveldt, Karen Mutasa, Nigel Munyati, and Titus Zvomuya, with Eltah Nengomasha joining as director-general and ex-officio member. Mutasa stepped down during the second term.

Speaking to Zimpapers Sports Hub, Mlotshwa expressed gratitude for the opportunity to lead the commission and reflected on the board’s achievements, particularly in the area of governance reforms.

“I can confirm that my board’s tenure ended on 31st May 2025. We had served our second and final term as provided for in the SRC Act,” Mlotshwa said.

“My board and I are grateful for having had the chance to serve the nation, and I would like to think that we made a difference in sport, particularly in improving governance within the various national sports associations.”

Under Mlotshwa’s leadership, the SRC presided over several high-stakes developments, including controversial decisions such as the suspension of the ZIFA board and interventions in multiple sporting associations accused of maladministration.

While his tenure attracted both praise and criticism — often linked to the board’s firm stance on accountability — Mlotshwa has maintained that the SRC’s actions were always driven by the pursuit of sporting integrity and systemic reform.

“The outgoing SRC board, as was always the case before our appointment, will continue to be involved in sport in one way or another. It’s in our collective blood,” he added.

Kirsty Coventry, who twice appointed Mlotshwa, had previously praised his leadership as pivotal to stabilising and modernising the SRC.

As Zimbabwean sport now awaits the appointment of a new board, questions remain about who will steer the next phase of reforms and how politics may continue to shape the future of national sport governance — especially with Mlotshwa’s close ties to the First Family.

