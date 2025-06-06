Musk Trumps Down Trump

TRUMP–MUSK BROMANCE EXPLODES ON AIR AS MUSK CALLS FOR IMPEACHMENT, DROPS EPSTEIN BOMB

Washington, D.C. — June 6, 2025

By ZimEye Correspondent | The turbulent bromance between U.S. President Donald Trump and billionaire Elon Musk erupted into an astonishing public feud on Thursday night, with both men unleashing a barrage of insults, threats, and bombshell accusations in real-time — culminating in Musk calling for Trump’s impeachment and implicating the president in the Jeffrey Epstein files.

During a fiery address from the Oval Office, Trump lashed out at Musk for criticising his “big, beautiful” $1.3 trillion spending bill currently before Congress. The visibly irate president accused Musk — once hailed as a “visionary patriot” by Trump — of betrayal, threatening to cancel the tech mogul’s lucrative government contracts.

“I’m very disappointed in Elon,” Trump declared. “We made him. We gave him everything. Now he’s whining. Maybe it’s time we look very hard at these billions he’s getting.”

Within minutes, Musk struck back live on his social media platform X (formerly Twitter), accusing the president of ingratitude and political cowardice.

“You wouldn’t have won 2024 without me,” Musk wrote. “Your loyalty is a joke.”

But the feud didn’t stop there. In a post that has since sent shockwaves across Washington and Wall Street, Musk alleged that Trump is named in sealed U.S. government documents related to Jeffrey Epstein, the disgraced financier who died in jail in 2019 while facing child sex trafficking charges.

“Time to drop the really big bomb: @realDonaldTrump is in the Epstein files. That is the real reason they have not been made public. Have a nice day, DJT!” Musk tweeted, adding, “Mark this post for the future. The truth will come out.”

Fallout Spreads Fast

Markets were swift to react. Tesla stock plunged by 15% in after-hours trading, wiping out more than $100 billion in market value — the biggest single-day drop in the company’s history.

Meanwhile, online traffic surged around the growing political crisis, with hashtags like #TrumpVsMusk, #EpsteinFiles, and #ImpeachTrump trending globally.

Political analysts say this marks the formal end of an alliance that has shaped major policy debates on artificial intelligence, space policy, and social media regulation during Trump’s second term.

“This was always a fragile relationship — a marriage of ego and ambition. Tonight it imploded,” said political strategist Rachel Weiss on CNN.

Impeachment Calls Rise

Fueling the fire, Musk endorsed a viral thread by conservative commentator Ian Miles Cheong, who suggested Trump should be impeached and replaced by Ohio Senator J.D. Vance. Musk replied “Yes” to the question of whether he could defeat Trump in a showdown, signaling a possible political pivot or challenge in 2028.

As of Friday morning, the White House had not issued a formal response to the allegations, while legal experts began demanding the unsealing of the Epstein-related records Musk referred to.

Potential Legal Repercussions

If Musk’s claims prove accurate, the consequences could be seismic. The Epstein files have long been a lightning rod of speculation, with elite names redacted from public releases.

Former U.S. prosecutors are already calling for congressional inquiry.

“This isn’t just political mudslinging — this is a national security issue,” said former federal attorney Maria Ellison. “Either Musk is bluffing, or the President is compromised. Either way, we need the truth.”

Meanwhile, in Mar-a-Lago…

A source close to the Trump camp told ZimEye that the president is “furious” and is considering legal action against Musk.

“Elon was like a son to him. Now he’s the enemy.”

As Washington braces for another political hurricane, one thing is certain — the most powerful bromance in modern U.S. politics is officially over. And the fallout has only just begun.

Developing story…

