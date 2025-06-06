Mutodi Suspends Constituency Driver For Abusing Party Vehicle

By A Correspondent

Bikita South Member of Parliament, Energy Mutodi, has confirmed the suspension of a constituency driver accused of misusing a ZANU PF vehicle by overloading it with building trusses.

In a statement issued on Thursday, Mutodi said the vehicle was being used for a constituency project but stressed that the driver had acted irresponsibly.

“We have suspended from work the driver who overloaded the party car with trusses,” said Mutodi. “Although the trusses were meant for a Constituency project, we felt the driver acted recklessly and needed to be suspended pending investigations.”

The incident has raised questions about the handling of party and state resources at grassroots level, with Mutodi moving swiftly to demonstrate accountability. He emphasized that while development initiatives remain a priority for his office, adherence to safety regulations and responsible conduct by staff is equally important.

“This kind of behaviour cannot be tolerated,” Mutodi added. “We are entrusted with party and government assets and we must ensure they are used properly.”

The MP did not disclose the identity of the driver but noted that a formal investigation would determine the final outcome. Party insiders said the vehicle in question had sustained no visible damage, but the overloading risked serious consequences had it gone unnoticed.

The suspension is expected to serve as a warning to other staff involved in constituency operations.

