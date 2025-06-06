Nelson Chamisa Remains the People’s Hope….

By Tich The Academic General

Despite his current sabbatical, Nelson Chamisa remains a symbol of hope and resilience for many Zimbabweans. Even if new political faces emerge, the people’s faith in Chamisa has not wavered. His influence endures, and his return to active politics—whenever it may come—is eagerly anticipated.

Chamisa’s impact was deeply felt during his tenure, before the political turmoil that saw the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) controversially taken over by Sengezo Tshabangu. Though the party’s structure was shaken, the foundation Chamisa laid in mobilizing citizens and giving them a renewed sense of political purpose remains unshaken.

There is a Shona saying: “Chaunorasa ndechirimumaoko, chirimumoyo chiri muninga,” meaning what’s in your hands can be lost, but what’s in the heart remains protected. This aptly describes Chamisa’s connection with the people—his presence is still felt, even in absence.

He may be off the public stage for now, but Chamisa has already engraved his name in the political consciousness of the nation. His supporters continue to stand by him, seeing him not just as a politician, but as a beacon of hope in Zimbabwe’s ongoing journey toward change.

