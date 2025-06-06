Pastor On The Run After Killing Teenager…

Spread the love

By A Correspondent

A community in Madlambuzi has been left in shock following the brutal killing of an 18-year-old boy in what police believe was a targeted attack sparked by a personal dispute.

Authorities have confirmed that an 18-year-old suspect, identified as Pastor Moyo, has been arrested in connection with the incident, while two accomplices remain at large.

The murder took place at Manguba Business Centre, where the victim, Qiniso Ndlovu, was reportedly found in a secluded area talking to Moyo’s niece. Enraged by the interaction, Moyo allegedly teamed up with Mhkuliseli Gumbo (21) and Sabata Moyo (21) to confront Ndlovu.

The situation escalated violently, resulting in the teenager’s death.

While Pastor Moyo was apprehended shortly after the attack, Gumbo and Sabata Moyo have since fled the area. Police have launched a manhunt for the two and are calling on members of the public to assist with any information that could lead to their arrest.

“Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the suspects is urged to report to the nearest police station,” said a police spokesperson. “We are treating this matter with the urgency and seriousness it deserves.”

The incident has sparked outrage and fear among local residents, who say such violence is rare in the quiet community.

Authorities are continuing their investigation into the exact circumstances surrounding the attack, as calls grow for justice to be served in the wake of the senseless killing.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...