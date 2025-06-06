Pit Bull Family Says Sorry

Family of Pit Bull Owner Apologises as Victim of Fatal Dog Mauling is Laid to Rest in Harare

Harare – 6 June 2025

The family of Mike Mupinga, the man whose pit bulls mauled 39-year-old Samuel Machara to death in Bluff Hill on Sunday, has publicly apologised to the grieving Machara family and offered food assistance during the funeral proceedings.

The emotional burial took place yesterday at Glanville Cemetery on the outskirts of Harare, drawing a large crowd from the shaken Bluff Hill community. Machara’s death has gripped national attention and reignited debate over the ownership of dangerous dog breeds in Zimbabwe.

Family spokesperson Azaria Machara expressed deep gratitude to the community and acknowledged the gesture of remorse from the Mupinga family.

“The Mupinga family apologised for failing to protect their dogs and they also assisted us with food,” said Azaria. “Although Samuel was not an ardent member of Johanne Masowe, church members played a significant role in comforting us… Samuel was a very quiet person. The family has lost a true symbol of a peace maker.”

The burial ceremony was initially marred by tension after church leaders from the Johanne Masowe yeSaturday sect barred mourners from viewing Samuel’s body, citing religious custom. However, mourners eventually persuaded the church to allow a final viewing at the cemetery.

Samuel’s mutilated body was discovered along the roadside in Bluff Hill, bearing horrific injuries. Police confirmed that he sustained deep wounds to his neck, thighs, and hands, along with scratches and exposed flesh on his back. The four pit bulls involved in the attack have since been euthanised.

Calls to ban pit bulls in Zimbabwe have grown louder following the tragedy, mirroring similar legislative moves in countries such as the United Kingdom. Critics argue, however, that the issue lies not with the breed but with irresponsible ownership and lack of proper training.

Meanwhile, further controversy now surrounds Mike Mupinga, who remains in police custody. Law enforcement sources have revealed that Mupinga is also facing unrelated charges of car theft and rape, raising broader concerns over his conduct and the failure of authorities to act sooner.

The tragic death of Samuel Machara has left a deep scar on the Bluff Hill community and prompted renewed demands for tighter regulation of dog ownership. As mourners paid their final respects, the nation continues to grapple with the consequences of negligence and the call for justice.-NEWZIANA

