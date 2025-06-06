Police Fold Hands As Zanu PF Hooligans Disconnect WiFi Installed By Independent Candidate Gonese In Gutu East

Spread the love

By A Correspondent

Just a few days before the 14 June Gutu East by-election, independent candidate Gift Gonese has raised alarm over a disturbing pattern of intimidation, vandalism, and harassment by suspected Zanu PF supporters—with police allegedly turning a blind eye to the lawlessness.

At the centre of the controversy is the destruction of free WiFi hotspots installed by Gonese as part of his campaign outreach.

According to the candidate, local shop owners were forced to disconnect the WiFi under threat of arson by Zanu PF activists.

“Yes, we received reports from shop owners where we installed free WiFi hotspots that they were asked to disconnect our WiFi by Zanu PF, threatening to burn down their shops and houses if they refused,” Gonese said on Monday.

He further alleged that his campaign posters are being systematically removed and destroyed in broad daylight, often just before Zanu PF rallies.

He singled out one such incident on Sunday, ahead of a rally addressed by senior Zanu PF figures including National Political Commissar Munyaradzi Muchacha, Secretary for Security Lovemore Matuke, and State Minister Ezra Chadzamira.

“They are threatening our supporters with unspecified action if they vote for us,” Gonese added.

“They are also destroying and tearing down our posters in broad daylight.”

Multiple sources within Gutu East confirmed that Zanu PF-aligned groups are actively disrupting Gonese’s campaign activities—with no response or intervention from the police despite repeated complaints.

Residents and campaign aides describe a climate of fear, where village heads are reportedly being used to coerce communities into voting for Zanu PF.

“They are ordering traditional leaders to marshal people to the polling stations and ensure they are ‘assisted’ to vote. This is nothing short of electoral coercion,” said one source who asked to remain anonymous for safety reasons.

The lack of police intervention in the face of these blatant electoral violations has sparked outrage.

“Police in Gutu East are not just silent—they’re complicit through inaction,” said a local human rights monitor.

“We are witnessing the weaponisation of fear, with state institutions either captured or paralysed.”

As the by-election nears, pressure is mounting on the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) to explain its failure to uphold electoral laws and protect all candidates and voters equally.

Meanwhile, Gonese insists he will not be intimidated:

“We will not stop. We’re offering people real change, and no amount of thuggery will silence us.”

With just days to go, the Gutu East by-election has become a test not just of political popularity—but of the integrity of Zimbabwe’s electoral and law enforcement institutions.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...