Police Intercept Motor Vehicle Loaded With Mbanje

By A Correspondent

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) in Featherstone intercepted a Nissan Note at the 103-kilometre peg along the Harare-Masvingo Road on June 4, 2025, leading to the arrest of 30-year-old Brian Bhobho for unlawful possession of mbanje.

Bhobho, who was a passenger in the vehicle, was found with dagga concealed in packaging typically used for 12.5 kilograms of flour.

