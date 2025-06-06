Pupils involved in a fatal road accident in Bulawayo

The Zimbabwe Republic Police have attended to a fatal road traffic accident which occurred along Luveve road near Machipisini Shops in Bulawayo where a female juvenile aged 16 years of Mpopoma died on the spot while her friend also a female juvenile aged 17 years sustained fractured legs. Both are students at a local school doing form 3.

In a press statement, ZRP Inspector Nomalanga Msebele, Press and Public Relations Officer for Bulawayo Province disclosed that on the 6th of June 2025, at around 0730hours a male adult aged 36 years of Cowdray Park, Bulawayo, was driving a white Toyota Hiace along Luveve road due East with 18 passengers on board. He lost control of the vehicle and it veered off to the left side of the road and hit two female juvenile pedestrians who were standing on the roadside at a distance of approximately 20 meters from the road.

She said that as a result of the accident, the driver did not sustain any injury however, the now deceased sustained head injuries and died on the spot whilst the other juvenile sustained fractured legs. An ambulance was summoned and it ferried the injured juvenile to Mpilo hospital for treatment and her condition is stable.

“The cause of the accident is suspected to be over speeding hence a charge of “CULPABLE HOMICIDE” has been preferred against the driver,” said Msebele in a statement.

Police have urged motorists to exercise due care, avoid over speeding, be patient on roads and to always follow road traffic regulations so as to avoid loss of lives.

