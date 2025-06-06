Sad: Chief Ndube of Insiza Dies

By A Correspondent

INSIZA – The community of Insiza is mourning the passing of Chief Ndube, a respected traditional leader who served with distinction for nearly two decades. She was 40.

Born Nonhlanhla Sibanda, Chief Ndube was installed as the traditional leader of the Ndube chieftaincy in 2007, following the death of her father, Chief Andrew Sibanda, in 2001. Her leadership marked a significant chapter in the region’s history, as she was one of the few female chiefs in Zimbabwe, known for her commitment to community development, culture, and the empowerment of women.

Acting Director of Local Government, Mr. Jusa Zachariah, confirmed her death, describing it as a loss not only to Insiza but to the broader traditional leadership of the country.

“She was a young but strong leader who carried her responsibilities with dignity and wisdom beyond her years,” Mr. Zachariah said.

Throughout her tenure, Chief Ndube was celebrated for promoting education, upholding cultural values, and encouraging unity among her people. Her ability to lead with empathy while standing firm on issues affecting her community earned her respect across generations.

The circumstances surrounding her passing have not yet been publicly disclosed. Funeral arrangements are expected to be announced soon.

Chief Ndube leaves behind a legacy of trailblazing leadership and community service. She will be remembered as a pillar of strength and a voice for her people.

