Zambia First Lady mourns with Esther

Mutinta and Esther

FIRST Lady Mutinta Hichilema has expressed deep sympathy to former First Lady Esther Lungu, following the death of Zambia’s sixth President, Edgar Lungu.

In her message, the First Lady conveyed sorrow on behalf of herself and the nation, extending heartfelt thoughts to Esther, the children and the entire bereaved family.

She noted that the entire nation stands in solidarity with the family during this difficult period.

The First Lady also urged unity among Zambians as the country comes to terms with the passing of a former Head of State, praying for comfort and peace for all those mourning.

“Our hearts go out to former First Lady Mrs Esther Lungu, on the passing of Zambia’s sixth Republican President, Dr Edgar Chagwa Lungu. We extend our deepest condolences to his children, and the entire family during this time of sorrow. As a nation, we mourn together, offering our prayers to all citizens who are grieving this sad loss,” she wrote.

Yesterday, the nation plunged into mourning following the death of Lungu who passed away at 06:00 hours at Medforum Clinic, a medical facility in South Africa.

He had been receiving medical attention in recent weeks under close supervision.

