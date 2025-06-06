ZANU PF Photographer Celebrates ‘tiri Kufema naMafume hakuna chi-Chamisa ZANU!’

Spread the love

ZANU PF Photographer Celebrates Political “Oxygen” from Mafume — Irony Not Lost on Observers

Harare – June 6, 2025

In a moment layered with irony and political symbolism, ZANU PF’s official photographer Cleopas H. Mukungunugwa has publicly lauded opposition figure Jacob Mafume for his “effective leadership” — a surprising turn that has sparked debate across Zimbabwe’s political spectrum.

In a Facebook post that has since gone viral, Mukungunugwa contrasted Mafume’s active involvement in the War Veterans Empowerment Program with Nelson Chamisa’s spiritual-themed social media campaign. “Honestly, I think Jacob Mafume is proving to be a more effective opposition leader than Nelson Chamisa,” he wrote. “While Mafume is on the ground… Chamisa is just tweeting ‘GOD IS IN IT’ on X. Actions speak louder than words!”

What makes the post even more symbolic is the linguistic twist: Mafume, in some Shona dialects, translates to “oxygen” — the very thing Mukungunugwa seems to be breathing anew through this surprising endorsement. For a man so closely aligned with the ruling party to find “political oxygen” in the efforts of an opposition mayor underscores the complex realignments quietly reshaping Zimbabwean politics.

Observers have noted that Mukungunugwa’s post may be less about genuine political allegiance and more about the performative discrediting of Chamisa, whose faith-heavy messaging has drawn both admiration and criticism. The image comparison in the post — Mafume deep in community engagement versus Chamisa in branded religious apparel by the ocean — delivers a pointed visual narrative: engagement versus escapism.

Yet the revelation that even ZANU PF insiders are finding value in Mafume’s activism could signal shifting winds in Zimbabwe’s opposition dynamics. Is this a calculated compliment to divide and conquer the opposition, or a rare moment of cross-party respect? Only time will tell.

For now, one thing is certain: Mukungunugwa is inhaling deeply — and the air smells like Mafume.

—END—

Let me know if you’d like this turned into a meme, blog post, or press release.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...