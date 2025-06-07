🕊️ Heartfelt Tribute Delivered Ahead of Kay Cie’s Memorial in Coventry 🕊️

COVENTRY, UK — June 7, 2025

Friends and family of the late Kudzaishe Chipadza, popularly known as Kay Cie, are gathering this afternoon at the House of Empowerment in Coventry to honour the memory of a man whose life was both vibrant and complex.

In an emotional tribute shared publicly ahead of the service, broadcaster and community elder Kelvin Sifelani—affectionately known to many as “Mukoma Kelvin”—reflected on the life and legacy of the departed Zimbabwean DJ, promoter, and cultural connector.

“Mukoma, I want to be bigger than you. I want my name to be bigger than yours one day,” Kay Cie once declared to Sifelani during a raucous Friday night at a beloved Coventry pub known as KwaGugu, where his entertainment career first took root.

The heartfelt memoir paints a portrait of Kay Cie’s rise from an ambitious young entertainer performing alongside DJs like Candyman, Youngblud, and DJ Lloyd, to a central figure in the diaspora’s cultural life.

Yet the tribute does not shy away from acknowledging the recent storm of allegations that clouded the final chapter of Chipadza’s life—including accusations of fraud and abuse. Sifelani expressed anguish at the harm reportedly caused by Kay Cie and extended empathy toward those hurt:

“I found myself praying for the wronged to be healed. I found myself begging and pleading for their forgiveness. If at all one is to ask who am I to apologise on his behalf, I will say he genuinely referred to me as ‘Mukoma.’ So in his absence it is my duty to stand on his behalf.”

Despite the controversy, Sifelani urged mourners to recognise the full complexity of a life lived out loud—one that brought both joy and pain.

“Kay Cie was often exceedingly generous. He was passionate about Zimbabwean and South African music. He brought it to the shores of the United Kingdom. He was a happy soul… That cannot be denied.”

He also called for an end to speculation around the circumstances of Chipadza’s death, which occurred in a hotel on June 2nd under still-unconfirmed conditions.

“What drives the rabid curiosity of what may or may not have happened in his final hours? This has all been so tragic.”

Sifelani, who is expected to officiate as Master of Ceremonies at today’s memorial, closed his message with a powerful call to unity and grace:

“Shouldn’t death—as it has always done with our forefathers—bring us together and not take us further apart?”

The memorial for Kay Cie begins at 2PM today at House of Empowerment, Lady Lane, Coventry CV6 6AZ. The community is invited to remember, reflect, and reckon with the legacy of a man who, as Sifelani concludes, “was and is of infinite value.”

⸻

🕊️ Rest in Peace, Kudzaishe Chipadza.

