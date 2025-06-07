ECD Teacher in Court Over Tragic Drowning of 3-Year-Old Pupil

By A Correspondent

HARARE – A 50-year-old Early Childhood Development (ECD) teacher, Martha Karota Rice, appeared before the Harare Magistrates’ Court facing charges of culpable homicide following the heartbreaking death of a three-year-old boy who drowned in a school swimming pool.

Rice, a resident of Rugare and employed at Saint Anne’s Primary School in Mabelreign, Harare, was arrested on June 4 in connection with the incident, which occurred the previous day.

According to the State’s case, on June 3, Rice allegedly left seven ECD pupils unattended and failed to properly secure a gate leading to the school’s swimming pool while she briefly entered the school building. During her absence, the child, identified as Elroy Tinayeishe Mutandiro, reportedly accessed the pool area and tragically drowned.

The court heard that Rice was the only adult responsible for supervising the children at the time, and her alleged failure to maintain adequate supervision and safety measures led directly to the fatal incident.

Rice has since been remanded in custody as investigations continue, with the court expected to determine the next course of action in the coming days.

