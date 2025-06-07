Latest On Mai Jeremia Case

By A Correspondent

The case involving popular socialite Ashley Masendeke, widely known as “Mai Jeremia,” has entered a critical phase as it moves through the Zimbabwean judicial system.

On Friday, Mai Jeremia broke her silence in an emotional post to her followers on social media.

“Dear friends and family, I hope I find you well. I would like to thank you deeply for your love and support,” she wrote. “I had taken a break from speaking much about the rape case I reported one month ago. The time has come for the judiciary system to examine my case and give a judgement verifying available evidence and facts. Handina bakatwa, handina uta nemuseve — ndinofamba naJesu chete. May justice be served.”

She added that those wishing to attend the trial are welcome to do so. The proceedings are scheduled for 13 June at 9:00 AM at Rotten Row Magistrates’ Court in Harare.

Two men, Thabo Blessing Dube (27) of Chitungwiza and Martin Charlie (25) of Manresa, are facing serious charges in the case.

They are accused of gang raping Mai Jeremia in an incident reported last month.

The pair recently appeared before Harare regional magistrate Marehwanazvo Gofa .

The case has drawn widespread attention, partly due to Mai Jeremia’s strong public presence and also because of its broader implications in the fight against gender-based violence in Zimbabwe.

Her statement, “I walk only with Jesus,” has been embraced by many who see her bravery as a call for justice and healing.

As the court date approaches, various women’s rights groups and concerned citizens have expressed interest in attending or supporting the case, emphasizing the need for a transparent and survivor-focused legal process.

All eyes will now be on the upcoming 13 June hearing, where the judiciary is expected to begin examining the evidence, and possibly, take the first real steps toward justice in a case that has sparked national debate.

