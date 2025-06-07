“Nhasi Ndiri Broke”: Andy Muridzo Begs for US$20 Weeks After Selling Wicknell’s Mercedes

Spread the love

Harare – 7 June 2025

In a stunning twist to Zimbabwe’s celebrity gifting culture, popular musician Andy Muridzo has publicly declared that he is broke and in need of just US$20 — barely three months after selling a Mercedes Benz vehicle gifted to him by controversial businessman Wicknell Chivayo.

Posting on his official Facebook page, Muridzo wrote:

“Nhasi ndiri broke amana ndikumbodawo ma20 kune vane tsiye nyoro huyai kuinbox zvangu, zvingafambe mushe.”

(“Today I’m broke, please those with kind hearts, may I have US$20 — inbox me, it would help me a lot.”)

The plea has ignited a frenzy online, with fans questioning the fate of the luxury car donation he once proudly flaunted. That vehicle — a Mercedes Benz from Chivayo’s notorious ‘Father Christmas’ spree — was reportedly sold off in February 2025, according to the singer’s ex-wife, Chido Manyange (Mai Keketso).

“He sold that car a long time ago,” confirmed one Facebook user in the comments. “Ko mota yaWicknell ukaisepei?” (Where did Wicknell’s car go?)

The post has quickly gone viral, becoming a symbol of the superficiality and short-termism that now defines Zimbabwe’s culture of elite gifting — where flashy photo-ops mask the real financial instability behind the scenes.

FROM MERCEDES TO MA20

Andy Muridzo, once hailed as Jah Prayzah’s heir apparent, had been seen as one of the biggest beneficiaries of Chivayo’s controversial patronage programme, where luxury vehicles and cash handouts were dished out to public figures, influencers, and church leaders.

But today’s desperate call for just twenty dollars has pulled the curtain back — exposing a cycle of dependency, image over substance, and economic decay within the music industry.

“Gifts from questionable sources don’t fix broken financial systems,” wrote one fan. “They’re not empowerment. They’re performance.”

A WIDER CULTURE OF VANITY ECONOMICS

Chivayo’s now-infamous gifting spree — bankrolled by allegedly looted public funds — has come under international criminal investigation, particularly after revelations that he funneled large sums to pastors, journalists, and entertainers. But this latest Muridzo twist shows that even recipients aren’t benefiting long-term.

“You can’t eat a press photo,” another fan commented. “The Benz is gone. Now he’s asking for change. Sad.”

The moment has sparked broader calls for artists to seek sustainable revenue models and reject performative patronage that prioritizes optics over economic security.

IN A COUNTRY WHERE NURSES EARN LESS THAN A HANDFUL OF DOLLARS…

Andy Muridzo’s US$20 plea is more than a personal crisis — it is a national metaphor. It reflects the precariousness of fame in Zimbabwe, the illusion of wealth, and the toxic power dynamic that leaves entertainers dependent on politically connected donors with fleeting generosity.

As for Chivayo, there’s no Rolls Royce in sight today to rescue his once-favoured star.- ZimEye

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...