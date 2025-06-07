No Bail For Owner Of Killer Pitbulls

By A Correspondent

Mike Mapinga, the 40-year-old owner of four aggressive dogs linked to a deadly attack in Bluffhill, Harare, will remain in custody for at least another week after withdrawing his bail application.

Mapinga, who is facing culpable homicide charges, appeared before Harare regional magistrate Mrs Marehwanazvo Gofa. His legal representative, Mr Stephen Chikotora, told the court that the defense was putting the bail application on hold to focus on another legal matter involving Mapinga currently being handled in a different court.

The fatal incident took place on May 31, when Mapinga’s three Pit Bulls and a Rottweiler allegedly mauled a neighbour to death. According to the State, Mapinga acted negligently by releasing the unmuzzled dogs into the yard of his rented property, which is only enclosed by a low brick-and-mortar wall. After releasing the animals, it is alleged that Mapinga went back to his bedroom, leaving them unsupervised.

The decision to cancel the bail bid means Mapinga will remain behind bars as investigations and court proceedings continue. The case has drawn significant public attention, with many calling for stricter regulations around the ownership of dangerous dog breeds.

