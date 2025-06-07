No Wicknell-Father-Christmas in Sight as ZIFA Abandons Young Mighty Warriors Again

Harare – 7 June 2025

While flashy billionaires like Wicknell Chivayo shower luxury cars and cash gifts on preachers and state media personalities, Zimbabwe’s national women’s football teams are once again being sent home empty-handed — unpaid, unacknowledged, and unwanted.

The Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) has failed to pay camping allowances, participation fees, and tournament bonuses owed to the Under-17 and Under-20 national women’s teams, who represented the country in last month’s COSAFA U-17 Championship and FIFA World Cup Qualifiers, respectively.

The Young Mighty Warriors proudly flew the national flag, enduring intense camps and tough matches — only to be rewarded with complete silence and zero compensation.

“It is frustrating that we spend weeks in camp, then go to the tournament, only to return home empty-handed,” said one young player who requested anonymity. “Some of us have to support our families, while others are schoolchildren hoping to use that money to clear school debts. It’s heartbreaking.”

No Fuel for the Future

The Under-17s exited the COSAFA tournament in the semi-finals in South Africa, while the Under-20s bowed out after a narrow 2–1 aggregate loss to Rwanda in the World Cup qualifiers.

Despite their efforts, ZIFA has issued no official communication regarding the unpaid dues — leaving the young athletes in limbo and feeding a growing perception that women’s football remains a low priority in Zimbabwe’s sporting agenda.

“We’ve lost faith in the association,” said one club representative. “Maybe next time, clubs should not release players for national duty. It’s just not worth it anymore.”

Where’s the Money, ZIFA?

As ordinary girls who represent their country are being left in the dust, many are asking the hard questions:

Where is ZIFA’s money really going?

Why are millions available for elite businessmen and propaganda machines — but not for national athletes?

There’s no Wicknell Chivayo riding in with a cheque for these young women. There are no luxury SUVs, no viral videos, and no headlines of generosity. The so-called philanthropists of Zimbabwean sport have been conspicuously absent where it truly matters.

ZIFA’s new executive, under the leadership of CEO Yvonne Manwa, was expected to bring reform. But for the girls who were told to dream big and play hard, it’s still the same old nightmare — promises made, and promises broken.

Manwa, when contacted, said she would comment but was “a bit hectic” due to an election nomination and a game in Morocco.

For the young Mighty Warriors, however, there’s no such luxury of delay. Their dignity is on the line now.

