Pitbull Attack Victim Buried As Owner Faces Prosecution…

By A Correspondent

Samuel Machara (39), the Bluff Hill man who tragically lost his life after being mauled by his neighbour’s pit bull dogs, was laid to rest on Thursday at Granville Cemetery in Harare.

The somber ceremony was attended by hundreds of mourners from the Bluff Hill community, who gathered to bid farewell and pay their final respects to Machara.

Machara was attacked by four pit bulls owned by his neighbour, Mike Mupinga (40).

Following the incident, Mupinga was arrested and has since appeared in court, where he was remanded in custody on charges of culpable homicide.

